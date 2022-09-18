Walleye Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 30,000 Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSEM. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 160.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period.

Tower Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of TSEM stock opened at $45.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a twelve month low of $28.42 and a twelve month high of $49.13. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

(Get Rating)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Read More

