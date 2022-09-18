Walleye Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 331.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,435,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,131,000 after buying an additional 94,622 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 194.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 6,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 140 Summer Partners LP bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $45,154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $65.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.46 and a 200 day moving average of $68.28. The company has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.59 and a 12-month high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $166,372.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,475.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.20.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

