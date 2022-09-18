Walleye Capital LLC Buys 11,552 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 98.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,552 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 8.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,493,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,792,000 after acquiring an additional 524,826 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 55.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 377,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,983,000 after acquiring an additional 134,483 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 45.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 253,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,428,000 after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $757,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $531,000. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $248,648.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Stephen Douglass sold 6,520 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $415,584.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,744,537.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $248,648.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,683 shares of company stock worth $6,135,277. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of LSCC opened at $51.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.22 and a 200-day moving average of $53.70. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $43.41 and a one year high of $85.45. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 53.29 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $161.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.98 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 34.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.22.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Stories

