Walleye Capital LLC Buys 5,305 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 242.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,311,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,685,000 after buying an additional 67,789 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 16.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,933,000 after purchasing an additional 192,525 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 719,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,176,000 after purchasing an additional 18,033 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 689,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,987,000 after purchasing an additional 88,622 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,751,000 after purchasing an additional 16,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $285.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $256.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.53. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.36 and a 1-year high of $314.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $120.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 115.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SWAV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $176.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $201.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ShockWave Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.60, for a total transaction of $8,418,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,926 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,035.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Maria Sainz sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $191,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.60, for a total transaction of $8,418,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,687,035.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,012 shares of company stock worth $29,770,262. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Profile

(Get Rating)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

Featured Articles

