Walleye Capital LLC Buys 95,500 Shares of Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ)

Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ – Get Rating) by 243.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 134,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,500 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Evo Acquisition were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Evo Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,598,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Evo Acquisition by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 548,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 181,898 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Evo Acquisition by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 521,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evo Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $983,000. Finally, Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Evo Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000.

Get Evo Acquisition alerts:

Evo Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EVOJ opened at $9.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.81. Evo Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.35.

Evo Acquisition Company Profile

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on companies in the technology and financial sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVOJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evo Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evo Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.