Walleye Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETEU)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETEU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 164,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TETEU. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,535,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,018,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $788,000.

Get Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition alerts:

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Stock Performance

TETEU opened at $10.34 on Friday. Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $11.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.12.

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Company Profile

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire companies in the technology and telecommunications sector in Malaysia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TETEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.