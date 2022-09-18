Walleye Capital LLC Buys Shares of 50,638 Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 50,638 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SUPN. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 163.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,983 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $208,000. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $164,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 87,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $164,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 87,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 17,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $588,787.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,859,431.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,733 shares of company stock worth $2,161,863. 7.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.2 %

SUPN stock opened at $34.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.01. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.95 and a fifty-two week high of $36.08.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $170.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SUPN. StockNews.com raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Further Reading

