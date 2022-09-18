Walleye Capital LLC Buys Shares of 69,452 Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 69,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCVX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 21,159 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 46,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 18,177 shares in the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter worth about $2,317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCVX opened at $26.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.69 and a 200-day moving average of $24.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 0.39. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $29.73.

In related news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $274,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $274,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Paul Sauer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 102,840 shares of company stock worth $2,549,513 in the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

