Walleye Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Walleye Capital LLC lessened its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,060 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 312 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheniere Energy

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $504,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,422,451.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LNG. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.45.

LNG stock opened at $167.25 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.19 and a 1 year high of $178.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.30) earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -14.27%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

