Walleye Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) by 476.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,536 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MRC Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 7,272 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MRC Global alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MRC Global news, SVP Malcolm O’neal sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $30,031.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,824.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MRC Global Stock Performance

NYSE:MRC opened at $9.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.92 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.82. MRC Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $13.44.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $848.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.48 million. MRC Global had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRC. Benchmark began coverage on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

MRC Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.