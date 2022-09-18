Walleye Capital LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) by 192.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,449 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Altimmune were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Altimmune during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Altimmune by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,181,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,820,000 after buying an additional 225,799 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altimmune during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Altimmune by 957.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 225,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 204,248 shares during the period. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its stake in Altimmune by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 183,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altimmune alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Altimmune

In other Altimmune news, CEO Vipin K. Garg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $225,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,912,648.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Altimmune news, Director Diane Jorkasky sold 17,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $206,917.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vipin K. Garg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $225,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,912,648.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,554. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of ALT opened at $13.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $670.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.60 and a 200 day moving average of $9.81. Altimmune, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $23.49.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 million. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 47.54% and a negative net margin of 2,788.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALT has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Altimmune from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Altimmune from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Altimmune from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Altimmune from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Altimmune presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Altimmune Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.