Walleye Capital LLC Has $1.32 Million Stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $209,000. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $28.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.49. The stock has a market cap of $663.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.68 and a beta of 1.83. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $47.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $329.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.02 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

