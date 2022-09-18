Walleye Capital LLC Has $1.34 Million Position in AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAEU)

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAEU – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in AltEnergy Acquisition were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in AltEnergy Acquisition by 191.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC grew its stake in AltEnergy Acquisition by 292.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares in the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AltEnergy Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in AltEnergy Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in AltEnergy Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $631,000.

AEAEU stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.02. AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire and operate businesses in the renewable energy or related clean technology sectors.

