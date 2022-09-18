Walleye Capital LLC Has $1.36 Million Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 663.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,321 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pecaut & CO. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $55.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.09. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.91 and a 52-week high of $86.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.03 and its 200 day moving average is $63.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $3.35. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 58.32% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 15.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.77.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.