Walleye Capital LLC Has $1.39 Million Position in Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG)

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) by 255.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,487 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Archaea Energy were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LFG. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Archaea Energy by 849.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 54,143 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy during the fourth quarter worth $2,112,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,202,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of Archaea Energy by 173.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 415,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after acquiring an additional 263,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on Archaea Energy in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Archaea Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Archaea Energy stock opened at $19.65 on Friday. Archaea Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.59 and a 1 year high of $23.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.73). Archaea Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.12% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Archaea Energy Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

About Archaea Energy

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG.

