Walleye Capital LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU)

Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU – Get Rating) by 181.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,872 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HIIIU. TIG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 20.1% during the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 326,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 54,682 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 198.2% during the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 77,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 51,706 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. CSS LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 25,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the first quarter valued at about $86,000.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III Price Performance

HIIIU opened at $9.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average is $9.83. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.04.

About Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

