Walleye Capital LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA)

Walleye Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 151,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,614 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCXA. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $19,463,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,085,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,590,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,796,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,916,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Get 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCXA opened at $9.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.89. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $10.88.

About 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on identifying technology and tech-enabled businesses in the consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, transportation/mobility, and financial services industries, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms, including artificial intelligence automation, data science, ecommerce, and software-as-a-service.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.