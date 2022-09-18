Walleye Capital LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Walleye Capital LLC lowered its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 70.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 161,726 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FHN. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 116.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 60.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FHN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on First Horizon to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, First Horizon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

First Horizon Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of FHN opened at $23.33 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $24.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.65.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

First Horizon Profile

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

