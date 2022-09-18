Walleye Capital LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) by 81.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 274,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,102 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRHC. Teramo Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 30,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 8,980 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Indaba Capital Management, L.P bought 59,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.28 per share, for a total transaction of $253,641.36. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,521,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,912,353.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.21.

Shares of NASDAQ TRHC opened at $4.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average of $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $31.63.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.53 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 37.27% and a negative return on equity of 130.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise medication therapy management software, a cloud-based platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and health-related problems.

