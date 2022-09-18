Walleye Capital LLC Has $1.67 Million Holdings in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) by 79.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,477 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Pliant Therapeutics were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLRX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,698,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,905,000 after acquiring an additional 10,338 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,337,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,051,000 after acquiring an additional 23,560 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,232,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,642,000 after acquiring an additional 14,289 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,324,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 489,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 216,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.
Pliant Therapeutics Price Performance
PLRX stock opened at $22.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.47. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently issued reports on PLRX. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $27.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 12,502 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $281,795.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,013.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 12,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $281,795.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,013.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,502 shares of company stock valued at $679,295. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.
Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile
Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.
