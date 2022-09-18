Walleye Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 116.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,421 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Olin during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olin in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Olin in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Olin in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Olin by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OLN opened at $45.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $67.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.41%.

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $193,374.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,763.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OLN. Bank of America reduced their price target on Olin from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Olin from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Olin in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Olin from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Olin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

