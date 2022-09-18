Walleye Capital LLC Invests $1.31 Million in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAQU)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAQU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II during the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,465,000.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II Stock Performance

NASDAQ ITAQU opened at $9.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.03. Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $10.17.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II Profile

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on targets operating in the technology-focused areas, including software, mobile and IoT applications, digital and energy transformation, cloud, and cyber communications, as well as high bandwidth services, including LTE, remote sensing, and 5G communications.

