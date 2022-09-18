Walleye Capital LLC Invests $1.47 Million in Counter Press Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CPAQU)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Counter Press Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CPAQU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 146,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Counter Press Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $946,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Counter Press Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Counter Press Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,752,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Counter Press Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Counter Press Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $302,000.

Counter Press Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPAQU opened at $10.11 on Friday. Counter Press Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $10.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07.

Counter Press Acquisition Company Profile

Counter Press Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on entering a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search on businesses in the sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

