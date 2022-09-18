Walleye Capital LLC Invests $1.58 Million in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deep Track Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 6.2% in the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 1,380,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,061,000 after acquiring an additional 80,306 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,298,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,588,000 after acquiring an additional 11,520 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Keros Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 736,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,056,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Keros Therapeutics by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 683,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,177,000 after buying an additional 28,655 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in Keros Therapeutics by 19.2% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 658,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,790,000 after buying an additional 106,047 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

Keros Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KROS opened at $36.76 on Friday. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $68.29. The company has a market capitalization of $883.34 million, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 1,916 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $57,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on KROS shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KROS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.