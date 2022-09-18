Walleye Capital LLC Invests $1.61 Million in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGCU)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGCU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JGGCU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the 1st quarter worth about $259,000.
Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Price Performance
NASDAQ:JGGCU opened at $10.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.11. Jaguar Global Growth Co. I has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $11.18.
Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Company Profile
Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida. Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I operates as a subsidiary of Jaguar Global Growth Partners I, LLC.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (JGGCU)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JGGCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGCU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Global Growth Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.