Walleye Capital LLC Invests $1.61 Million in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGCU)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGCU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JGGCU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the 1st quarter worth about $259,000.

NASDAQ:JGGCU opened at $10.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.11. Jaguar Global Growth Co. I has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $11.18.

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida. Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I operates as a subsidiary of Jaguar Global Growth Partners I, LLC.

