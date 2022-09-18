Walleye Capital LLC Makes New $1.32 Million Investment in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,116 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CUTR. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Cutera by 592.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 533 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Cutera in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cutera in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Cutera in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cutera in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000.

Get Cutera alerts:

Cutera Price Performance

Cutera stock opened at $48.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.56, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.83. Cutera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.62 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.27 million, a P/E ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Cutera had a negative return on equity of 151.43% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $64.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Cutera’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cutera, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CUTR. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Cutera in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cutera from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Cutera from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cutera to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.

Cutera Profile

(Get Rating)

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.