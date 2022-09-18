Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 30,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in New Fortress Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in New Fortress Energy by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in New Fortress Energy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in New Fortress Energy by 160.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on New Fortress Energy to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet cut New Fortress Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New Fortress Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.14.

New Fortress Energy Stock Down 8.8 %

Shares of New Fortress Energy stock opened at $49.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.75. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.17 and a 12-month high of $63.06.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $584.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.41 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.26%. Equities analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

