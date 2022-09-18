Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 29,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBE. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 8,587 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,405,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Price Performance

Shares of KBE stock opened at $47.92 on Friday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $60.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.57.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

