Walleye Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 20,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 43.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,759,000 after acquiring an additional 835,044 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,978,000 after acquiring an additional 680,165 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 722.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,044,000 after buying an additional 567,629 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,024,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at about $37,821,000. Institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCCO opened at $46.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.02 and its 200-day moving average is $58.84. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $44.31 and a one year high of $79.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 79.37%.

SCCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Southern Copper to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Southern Copper from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern Copper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.17.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

