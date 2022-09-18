Walleye Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 60,984 PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 60,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBF. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter worth $1,857,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter worth $76,000. Delphia USA Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 76.9% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 17,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,752 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter worth $1,228,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 16.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 50,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares during the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PBF shares. Wolfe Research upgraded PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price target on PBF Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PBF Energy to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen raised their price target on PBF Energy to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.08.

NYSE:PBF opened at $28.33 on Friday. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $44.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.03.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $10.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $3.22. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 55.28% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $14.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.26) EPS. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $3,754,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

