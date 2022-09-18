Walleye Capital LLC Raises Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 81.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,022 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,751 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Comcast by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 33.8% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 47.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.75.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA stock opened at $34.52 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $57.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $152.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.90.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.