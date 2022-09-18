Walleye Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 173.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAIA. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Saia by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter worth $809,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Saia by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,426,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at about $935,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Saia by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 481,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,332,000 after purchasing an additional 14,632 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $185.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.03 and a 1 year high of $365.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.94.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $745.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.26 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Saia news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.04, for a total value of $102,162.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,273.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 13,983 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.17, for a total transaction of $3,358,297.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,512,005.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 456 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.04, for a total transaction of $102,162.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,273.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,301 shares of company stock valued at $9,727,819 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Saia from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Saia from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Saia from $298.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Saia from $275.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Saia from $300.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.71.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

