Walleye Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Walleye Capital LLC lowered its position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,593 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CWEN. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,715,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its position in Clearway Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,246,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,619,000 after buying an additional 204,217 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Clearway Energy by 72.9% in the first quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 473,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,292,000 after buying an additional 199,700 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Clearway Energy by 7.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,595,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,434,000 after buying an additional 106,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Clearway Energy by 8,994.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 95,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after buying an additional 94,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CWEN opened at $38.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.64. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.61 and a 52-week high of $41.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Clearway Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Friday, May 27th. CIBC initiated coverage on Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Clearway Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. It has approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities. The company was formerly known as NRG Yield, Inc and changed its name to Clearway Energy, Inc in August 2018.

