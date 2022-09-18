Walleye Capital LLC Takes $1.65 Million Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 65,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $68,542,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4,314.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,053,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,383,000 after buying an additional 1,029,993 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,323,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,156,000 after purchasing an additional 870,780 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,944,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,592,000 after purchasing an additional 788,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $15,271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.
EPRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.06.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 113.68%.
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.
