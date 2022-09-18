Walleye Capital LLC Takes $1.69 Million Position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 117,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cars.com in the fourth quarter valued at $40,231,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cars.com in the fourth quarter valued at $6,954,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Cars.com in the fourth quarter valued at $2,129,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Cars.com in the first quarter valued at $1,534,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Cars.com by 40.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 346,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after buying an additional 99,934 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CARS. DA Davidson cut their price target on Cars.com to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Cars.com to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cars.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Cars.com Stock Performance

NYSE CARS opened at $11.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Cars.com Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $19.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.83. The firm has a market cap of $753.92 million, a P/E ratio of 138.89 and a beta of 1.96.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Cars.com had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $162.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.89 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

