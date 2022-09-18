Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,951 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 34,691 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,578,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 57,710 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,271,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.6% in the first quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 22.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth approximately $785,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $254.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $187.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $258.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.99.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 67.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

