Walleye Capital LLC Trims Position in Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX)

Walleye Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) by 66.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,015 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Riley Exploration Permian were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 233.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 300.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 443.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter worth $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REPX opened at $22.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.33 million, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.89. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $36.00.

Riley Exploration Permian ( NYSE:REPX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.16. Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 33.84% and a net margin of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $88.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.68 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.63%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Riley Exploration Permian from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, President Kevin Riley sold 3,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $103,922.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 171,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,729,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Riley Exploration Permian news, President Kevin Riley sold 3,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $103,922.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 171,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,729,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 9,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $212,888.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,397 shares in the company, valued at $286,618.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,922,276 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

