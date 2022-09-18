Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 406.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,988 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,941,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,724,000 after buying an additional 880,430 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth $47,298,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 25.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,057,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,432,000 after purchasing an additional 418,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,361,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,286,000 after purchasing an additional 347,525 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.86.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Down 2.0 %

WAL stock opened at $71.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $68.41 and a 1-year high of $124.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.40.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.09. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 40.16% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $628.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $352,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,359 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,971.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Further Reading

