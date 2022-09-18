Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 187,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,485 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $7,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WY. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 44.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 44.9% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 60.5% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $30.73 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $43.04. The firm has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.01.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

