Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,055 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.0% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verdad Advisers LP grew its position in Microsoft by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 10,500 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $3,419,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 20,569 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,918,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd now owns 27,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,081,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $244.74 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $268.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.03.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

