Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $7,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 11.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,633,000 after acquiring an additional 14,048 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 15.3% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 117.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $156.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.40.

NYSE:WSM opened at $134.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.57. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.58 and a 1-year high of $223.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.60.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.40. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 81.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total transaction of $703,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,536,977.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total transaction of $6,077,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,785,669.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total value of $703,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,536,977.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $9,789,500. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

