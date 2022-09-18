Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,949 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Workday by 241.4% in the first quarter. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after acquiring an additional 23,937 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Workday by 5.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of Workday stock opened at $152.29 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.10 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.43. The firm has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a PE ratio of -195.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 5,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $817,506.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,966,129.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 2,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $294,568.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,681,470.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 5,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $817,506.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,966,129.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,022 shares of company stock valued at $2,080,397. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Workday from $239.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Workday in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Workday from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.97.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.