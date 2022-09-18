Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.57

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.59, with a volume of 1396713 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XBC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$2.00 to C$1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Eight Capital cut their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$1.50 to C$1.15 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cormark cut their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$1.15 to C$0.60 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$1.75 to C$0.85 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.59.

Get Xebec Adsorption alerts:

Xebec Adsorption Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$88.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77.

About Xebec Adsorption

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

Recommended Stories

