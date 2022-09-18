XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il Purchases 24,293 Shares

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 24,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.89 per share, with a total value of $434,601.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,773,780 shares in the company, valued at $31,732,924.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
XOMA Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ XOMA opened at $18.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $206.10 million, a P/E ratio of 58.06 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.67. XOMA Co. has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $32.08.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of XOMA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About XOMA
XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.
Featured Stories
