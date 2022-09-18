XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il Purchases 24,293 Shares

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 24,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.89 per share, with a total value of $434,601.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,773,780 shares in the company, valued at $31,732,924.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

XOMA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XOMA opened at $18.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $206.10 million, a P/E ratio of 58.06 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.67. XOMA Co. has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $32.08.

Get XOMA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of XOMA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About XOMA

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in XOMA by 23.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 81.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 57.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 131,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 100.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.