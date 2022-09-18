XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO) Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il Purchases 26,441 Shares

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Rating) Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 26,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.25 per share, for a total transaction of $456,107.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,571,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,105,580.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

XOMA Stock Performance

XOMAO stock opened at $24.90 on Friday. XOMA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.25.

XOMA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.5234 dividend. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

