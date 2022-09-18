XP Power (LON:XPP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1,722.00

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,722 ($20.81) and last traded at GBX 1,827.16 ($22.08), with a volume of 420495 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,932 ($23.34).
XP Power Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,334.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,951.88. The stock has a market cap of £356.02 million and a PE ratio of 1,582.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.45.
XP Power Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a GBX 19 ($0.23) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is a positive change from XP Power’s previous dividend of $18.00. XP Power’s payout ratio is currently 82.46%.
Insider Buying and Selling at XP Power
About XP Power
XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.
Featured Articles
