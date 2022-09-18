XP Power (LON:XPP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1,722.00

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,722 ($20.81) and last traded at GBX 1,827.16 ($22.08), with a volume of 420495 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,932 ($23.34).

XP Power Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,334.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,951.88. The stock has a market cap of £356.02 million and a PE ratio of 1,582.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.45.

XP Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a GBX 19 ($0.23) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is a positive change from XP Power’s previous dividend of $18.00. XP Power’s payout ratio is currently 82.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at XP Power

About XP Power

In other news, insider Jamie Pike purchased 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,575 ($31.11) per share, with a total value of £36,487.75 ($44,088.63).

(Get Rating)

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

