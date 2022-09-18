XPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPAX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in XPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPAX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 231,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,692 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in XPAC Acquisition were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XPAC Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $4,789,000. Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new position in shares of XPAC Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $4,705,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of XPAC Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $4,682,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of XPAC Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $3,668,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in XPAC Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $3,404,000. Institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPAX opened at $9.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75. XPAC Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $9.82.

XPAC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

