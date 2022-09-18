Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Shares Down 8.3%

Shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) traded down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.19 and last traded at $5.19. 1,229 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 129,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.66.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Youdao from $13.00 to $5.20 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. CICC Research upgraded Youdao from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $636.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of -0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.97.

Youdao ( NYSE:DAO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $142.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Youdao, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new position in Youdao during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Youdao during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Youdao during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Youdao during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Youdao during the first quarter worth about $80,000. 17.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

