Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,713 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $8,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 43.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.3% in the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.9% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 14.7% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 5.1% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In related news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $145,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of YUM opened at $115.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.37 and a 12-month high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, September 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.93.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.