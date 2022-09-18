Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $77.29

Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $77.29 and last traded at $77.70, with a volume of 30555 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $142.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.58.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 1.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.07. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of -0.49.

Insider Activity

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.05%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.04, for a total value of $750,668.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.04, for a total value of $750,668.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $262,372.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697,753.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,823 shares of company stock worth $3,526,086 over the last three months. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

